Resident Evil: Jill would be african-american in the next movie

Resident Evil 3 Remake received criticism by various due to its length; however, most players praised the personality that they gave him to Jill Valentine.

This game Capcom received some film adaptations, and as far as we know, would already be planning a new one, which would be attached to the beginning of the franchise.

For the moment have not been revealed official details about this adaptation, but recent information would indicate that Jill it could be african-american, and even that there is already a candidate.

According to the site Illuminerdithe team in charge of delivering the reboot of Resident Evil the film would already be looking for actors that will give life to the protagonists, among them, to Jill Valentine.

Apparently, the production would have already offered the role to an actress that is sure you will recognize if you’re a fan of Marvelthen appeared as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

She would be the new Jill.

Hannah John-Kamenwho gave life to ‘Ghost’it would have received an offer to play Jill Valentine in the reboot of Resident Evilalthough the character would be somewhat different from what we know.

A new Jill for a new Resident Evil

According to the alleged description of the character, Valentine is a girl from a small town who loves to go out hunting with their friends. It is described as a beautiful girl, but hard, even though he knows having a great time.

According to this report, the casting is still open to actresses of any ethnicity, but the goal of the production would be to find an actress african american for the role.

Jill would have another change.

Before you start to get foam at the mouth for the possible change of Jill, it is necessary to point out that at the moment there is no official information that allows to confirm this news, so we must treat it as a simple rumor.

The next film Resident Evil will be in charge of Johannes Roberts and it will count with the participation of Greg Russo as a screenwriter, so we can expect great things.

Would you like to see Jill, played by Hannah John-Kamen?

