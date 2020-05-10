Resident Evil 3: this is the actress behind Jill Valentine

That if it seems to be Milla Jovovich, that if it is egalitarian to Natalie Portman. Many have been the similarities that have been taken to the new version of Jill Valentine, that changes its appearance and layout to the version remake Resident Evil 3. The new production of Capcom has the physical appearance of a real person. It is the models Russian Sasha Zotovaas has been revealed on its Instagram official.

“Dear friends”, he says in the publication. “I am delighted to announce that I have become the prototype of Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3 Remake. It has been a great honor to work together with Capcom, to be the face model of a character of worship and be part of the family Resident Evil. Thank you to the fans of Jill Valentine for your kindness”.

Many changes

It is not the first video game of Capcom that used real actors to give life to the characters on the screen. The potential of the RE Engine, the graphics engine that was used for the first time in the seventh installment of the franchise, has allowed the protagonists of Devil May Cry 5 is also presumed to be of face. In the case of the new version of the third chapter, the game follows in the footsteps of Resident Evil 2 Remake and reimagina the original production.

The japanese have explained that there will be more changes with respect to the previous remake. In addition, the study has confirmed that given the nature of the project, the game will be more action oriented. Yes, the development is already in the last stages, by what the developers have explained that it will be delayed

Resident Evil 3 Remake will go on sale on April 3, 2020 to PS4, Xbox One and PC. How could it be otherwise, will ship in different editions, so that you can buy a collector’s edition with a figure of Jill Valentine, among other things.

Source | Sasha Zotova (Instagram)