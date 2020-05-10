Primary of California will bear the name of Michelle Obama

The Board of Education of the School district West Contra Costa Unified voted unanimously to modify the name of Wilson Elementary to Elementary School Michelle Obama.

Through a statement, the school authorities reported that will be the segundasescuela of the state that bears the name of the former first lady.

“Naming this school Michelle Obama it is part of your rebirth. We gave it a remodel, but the change of name sets high expectations for students and staff,” noted Stephanie Hernandez-Jarvis, president of the board of directors.

Added to that were the parents and students who requested the amendment because they believe that she embodies educational causes focusing on children. “It is a model to follow for our children and we strive to serve our students with the same kind of love, defense and courage that she served our country”, highlighted.

The school authorities are looking for the name of the primary inspire students to reach new goals and horizons. Consider it a reminder that they can make a difference beyond California… At the local and global.

We recommend

The new advisor of Trump is considered “exceptionally adept at understanding the state of mind of the President”

The new Elementary School Michelle Obama it is located on Roosevelt Avenue in Richmond and serves about 430 students. Currently have a campus that is temporary in El Cerrito, but when they finish the remodeling will return to its original location. It is expected to be ready for the school year 2020-2021.

Michelle Obama he was born in the neighborhood of South Shore in Illinois, where the majority of the population was african-american. While growing up and had to move away from their community was victim of racism.

In his book of memoirs, Becomingclaims that a mother was asked to change her daughter (white) of room because I didn’t want to share the room with her. This happened when he got to the university.

Despite the fact that Michelle Obama left the White Houseis still a of women most admired by americans. In 2019, she was named Personality of the Year by the magazine People.

Lee