Plural News – 5 series that premiered in May

In a new column, Luciano Mezher recommended 5 series to be released in the next few days, they’re going to help navigate the quarantine.

The columnist of the Cinema listed to the air FREQUENCY ZEROthe premieres of the month, and began with “Solar Opposites” which premiered on May 08. The new animated series for adults of Justin Roiland. The series will take us through the history of a family of aliens as they try to adapt to live on our planet with the typical black humour that characterizes Roiland.

Another premiere of May is “I know this much is True”. The critically-acclaimed writer and director Derek Cianfrance (“Blue Valentine”, “The Place Beyond the Pines”) arrives, I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE, a mini-drama of six parts that will be released now on may 10 on HBO and HBO GO. Starring Mark Ruffalo (winner of the Emmy® for THE NORMAL HEART), also executive producer, who plays the brothers identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, the story is a family saga that follows the life in parallel of these two brothers, in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.

The 3rd recommendation of Mezher is: “The Great,” a new series of american comedy to be released may 15 on Hulu , about the rise of Catherine the Great. Starring Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

In the fourth place, the movie buff, was quoted in “Snowpiercer,” An american series of thriller drama which will premiere on TNT. It is based both on the movie south-Korean-Czech 2013 film of the same name and the graphic novel / French, 1982, Le Transperceneige, which was adapted to film by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette.

The columnist highlighted the Launch of HBO MAX for 27 May this is a new platform that arises from the union between HBO and the Warner media that will also be available for Latin america.

To finish with: “Special Force”. An american series that will be issued by Netflix starting May 29.