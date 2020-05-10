Playmobil, the movie: Dolls gallardos

If there are movies from the Danish Lego, otherwise successful, whatbecause it would have the German Playmobil to stay (so) ago? A reasoning of this kind must have given rise to the new premiere for kids and adults, but especially for boys.

Basureada by critics of different latitudes, reaches Playmobil, the moviethat is not what ingenious and diablilla of Lego, the moviebut nor is it the soup that has been painted. Has their own and should not ignore it.

This production unusually multinational (France, Germany, Canada, China, USA, Nigeria, India, Uk and Tanzania) argues in the story of two brothers new yorkers, Marla and Charlie (Anya Taylor-Joy and Gabriel Bateman), at the start learn of the death of their parents.

Four years later, the youngest of the brothers escapes the home, and the eldest, the responsible, goes behind him thanks to a GPS. And that is how both are going to stop at the headquarters of an event juguetero.

Here is where you can not only find a miniexpo of the popularísimos plastic dolls of 7.5 cm as Well, and for those magic unexplained and necessary, are transported to the world of Lego: they become those beings sympathetic than they are now as a soul that leads the wind, facing a thousand dangers and throw jokes as if there were no tomorrow.

The film unfolds in a multitude of scenarios: from the snowy mountains to a city type ancient Rome, Constantinópolis. And has a couple of fun characters, including a James Bond medium chanta whose original voice –audible in the subtitled version there will be in Santiago, but in Curico – is Daniel Radcliffe, the very Harry Potter.

Now, there is more than that: not flatters our senses with too many ideas or sense of originality, or invent the wheel in the animated comedy digital. But from there to masacrarla…

I suspect –I have proof and I also have doubts – that so many bad vibes with the movie happens before all that it is not. For example, that it is not a product smartass with a focus teen/pop, as the Lego originalwith the inevitably compared (and that’s a good one, let us add).

This is what we used to call films for children (10 years and less)that however does not exclude the rest. It is what today we call, in spite of the sorrows, an overview of weekend.

ADDRESS: Lino DiSalvo

STARRING: Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Jim Gaffigan

GENRE: Animation

AGE: YOU

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIUhk-RlPyE(/embed)