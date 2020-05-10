PHOTO. Ashley Tisdale appears without any makeup and she looks unrecognizable

Ashley Tisdale is mourning after her dog, Maui, died last Friday.

The actress High School Musical shared a series of photos on Instagram, with a long and emotive legend, in honor to the pet who she considered to be his “soul mate”.

“I don’t even know how to say this. This pain is the worst pain I have ever felt. Maui was my soul mate, the connection was different to any other. It did not matter to him who I was and what I was doing, she loved me unconditionally,” he said.

The lovely photos at the dog, a maltipoo, shots of the foreground. The post also contains a video of Maui running while the actress writes, and laughs.

“@Cmfrench and I knew that Maui was not only a dog, was something special. She had the purest soul. I know that dogs do not live as long as us, but why not? I wanted more time with her. I was not ready for this and now I am broken”.

It unrecognizable!

He recently published a photo of the natural to express their sadness, as well as reveal that in the mornings is when it was most strange.

“Are the mornings when I miss you 💔”, was published.

The singer received dozens of messages of condolence on the part of their fans; however, something that caught the attention is that almost no one recognized her.

Her face looked a little swollen, can be spilled so many tears, but what is certain is that it does not seemed to her.