Phil Collins comes back in a wheelchair and looking scruffy | Shows

Health cracked. Phil Collins, the british singer and former member of the legendary band Genesis, created more of a concern in his legion of supporters arriving at the airport of Warsaw (Warsaw) to be moved in a wheelchair and then walking with a cane.

However, despite of appearing in a good mood and say hello to the cameras, it seemed that the singer was uncomfortable, as he needed help to get out of his chair, told the daily newspaper Metro in the United Kingdom. After Phil Collins had to aferrase to his staff to be able to walk on his own.

It should be recalled that early last year, the music legend received a painful cut on the head when he stumbled on the way to the bathroom of your hotel. He was kept in the hospital overnight for observation after undergoing surgery on the injury front.

It is noteworthy that the singer of ‘One More Night’ featured a few years ago about the evil that afflicts. “I underwent back surgery a year ago,” he said in 2016. “I also hurt my hips. That was a year ago (by 2015) and, from now on, I have a drop foot, which means that I don’t feel anything,” he said.

Phil Collins and his awards

Between 1984 and 1989, Phil Collins, led the list of successful american Billboard Top 100 as a singer eight times, seven as a solo artist and one with Genesis, a band of which he was a member between 1970 and 1996.

It was also included in the Hall of Fame of the Rock in 2010. Collins it is one of the three pop artists, along with Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, which has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide in his career.