Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell, put an end to their romance

Two months after it is made known publicly by then discreet romance that kept the comedian Pete Davidson, who, the year before came to be committed with the singer Ariana Grande, and actress Margaret Qualley, daughter of the Hollywood star Andie MacDowell, sources of the environment of the couple claim now that such an idyll can already be terminated.

“They remain friends”, has been limited to comment on a source to the magazine Us Weekly to have an influence in the relationship is so cordial that would still exist between them despite the surprise break.

And part of that amazement is linked to the fact that, just a few days ago, the Andie is pronounced briefly about the courtship in order to make clear the happiness felt by your “small”.

“I was talking with Pete for FaceTime, well, in reality (Margaret) I recorded it on video to send it to Pete. Have a very nice, but I don’t want to get too much on a topic so personal. What is important is that they are enjoying a lot of his own,” explained the interpreter of 60 years to his arrival a public event.

Margaret Qualley, brand-new member of the cast of the latest film of Quentin Tarantino, “once Upon a time in Hollywood”, as well as of the recently ended series “The Leftovers”, was seen recently on a plane next to the comedian of “Saturday Night Live” and, at least in the eyes of the witnesses who saw such a striking scene, nothing presaged that their love story would have its days numbered.

“They looked very happy together as any other couple in love. Were sitting together, not constantly be fondling and signed happy all the autographs they asked. When they came out of the airport, they went to the same hotel very happy and smiling,” said an informant just a few weeks.