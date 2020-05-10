Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber on a romantic date after a separation with Margaret Qualley

Oct 25, 2019 2 min read

Pete Davidson apparently to overcome his small “pain of separation” and is again ready to leave to new adventures, following his recent separation from actress Margaret Qualley.

In earlier days, Pete Davidson 25 years old was photographed having lunch with Kaia Gerber 18 years in Sadelle’s in New York. The two looked pretty cosy as they talked, and interestingly enough, Pete was seen leaving the apartment of the model the next day.

The first suspicion is that both had an appointment a little more than friendly, and that Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber are really a couple. Young people from before have been seen together always and remain very good friends. In addition, on some occasions, both have shown a mutual admiration.

According to Us Weekly, “Pete seemed happy to be with Kaia, and it seemed that he was interested in Pete, even though there was no confirmation on the relationship.”

It is not yet clear if Pete and Kaia are friends or something more, but either way, Pete doesn’t seem too upset about her recent breakup.

Pete was related for the first time with Margaret in August, although they separated after a few months of dating in October and, according to reports, they remain friends. Before Margaret, the star went out with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. Kaia, on the other hand, came out previously with their partner in the model Wellington Grant.

For now, they are just speculation of the possible relationship of Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber, although the press ensures that the friends are not constantly sleep and be in the apartments of the other.