Oscar awards 2020: The best dressed

Although we have fun with the worst looks of red carpet of the Oscar-2020there was actresses who stood out for their incredible costumes. Without a doubt, his style is combined with your talenthere we see that the good choices of fashion did you look at these actresses as all queens.

Actresses such as Scarlett Johansson, Regina King, among others were included by use garments and costumes that were not appropriate for the galaand the result well, it was totally disastrous.

For example, Lily Aldridghe who, despite the fact that she was clothed in a dress with Ralph Lauren looked amazing and with a great styling. Without a doubt, the place in the best dressed of the Oscar-2020.

However, here we show you best looks of red carpet tonight:

Regina King

This spectacular woman attended with a dress and pale pink glass applications of the signature Versace. How spectacular the dress is its stunning skirt, which we loved and reminded us that Lady Gaga wore at the ceremony of the Oscars 2016. This

Idina Menzel

This amazing strapless fuchsia pleated J. Mendel, Idina took this outfit to the next level. With a cut in neckline, an oval and a bow at front, Idina surprised the audience.

Sigourney Weaver

This talented actress stunned in a dress of emerald’s signature Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The roman style seems to be a trend in this incredible red carpet. Combined with a clutch to match.

Laura Dern

Here we can see that the simplicity is not fought with the style. Laura Dern has chosen a dress Emporio Armani to your step the red carpet with a tone bicolor and applications of sequins, crystals and tassels.

Kaitlyn Dever

There is No doubt that this model was our favorite, because Kaitlyn revealed that it was a dress in addition sutentable. Made with thousands of glass applications and a red bow on it, we fell in love with this look gorgeous.

Cynthia Erivo

The Oscar nomination came with an outfit that is white in the signature Atelier Versace. Without doubt one of the best costumes of the night.

Margot Robbie

The talented actress wore a dress Chanel like his colleague Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz

The actress also chose a Chanel for the red carpet



Renée Zellweger

For your walk down the red carpet, the actress Judy was wearing a white dress asymmetric signature Armani Stunning!

Charlize Theron

Charlize wore a strapless Dior black with a sweetheart neckline and impact, and a tail that made it look amazing

Scarlett Johansson

The actress wore a perfect gown silver from the signature Oscar de la Renta, We loved it!