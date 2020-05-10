Orlando Bloom boasts of their babies on Instagram (and Katy Perry wants baby girl)

Shortly after the pop star to 35 years old Katy Perry confirmed that she is pregnant with their first child together Orlando Bloomthe actor has shared a beautiful image of the singer.

“My babies are blooming”wrote the protagonist of the series ‘Carnival Row’ in your account of Instagram, by posting a picture of the mom-to-be in her first public appearance since she revealed the pregnancy.

After revealing the happy news with the release of their latest video clip, Perry wrote a message dedicated to his fans on his Twitter. “I love you, guys. I was a little nervous to share something so personal, but I had never received so much love and support, it is overwhelmingly charming. Thank you.”

This will be the first child of the artist and the second to the performer, as he is the father of Flynn9-year-old, with his ex Miranda Kerr.

On the sex of the future baby, the singer seems to have clear preferences. This Sunday, during his performance in the final of the Cricket World Cup for Women in Melbourne, Australia, Katy Perry confessed to the thousands of spectators of the match: “I hope it’s a girl”.

On the other hand, the partner has postponed his wedding scheduled for next summer in Japan by the problems because of the coronavirus, as it has published the magazine ‘People’.