Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama are joined in a conference of well-being

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey topped the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as a duo of the A-list, getting a round of applause as a few rock stars in front of an audience feverish fans on a stage typically reserved for pop stars, rap and basketball. It was the fifth stop of the tour “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus”, the event wellness is a full day of Winfrey with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) that made it the place of New York, in general, to perform concerts in the evening with the attendees of bright eyes lined up already at 8 am. It was the return of Obama to Barclays only 14 months after appearing in the sand for his own tour with sold out to promote “Becoming”, which has sold over 11.5 million units worldwide and won a Grammy Award last month. The former U.S. president, Barack Obama, was one of the main topics discussed during the wide-ranging discussion of a time that, at times, made the former first lady went out as a comedian who leads a show with tickets sold out. “All the people in this room paid money to quit, to give up a Saturday…”, said Winfrey before Obama intervened with: “And as I said, there is no one twerking in the scenario”. The audience burst out in laughter.

Obama made more jokes when he told Winfrey that she and her husband were now empty nests from your 18 year old daughter, Sasha, started college last fall (Malia, age 21, is a third-year student). “We try to keep calm, to put to (Sasha) in the car to not start to cry, and then Barack, and I weep like little babies. Barack has a shout ugly and noisy,” Obama said, imitating his cry, and laughing of the crowd. “What you did in the graduation of Malia”, he added. “We’re sitting there, and he had the glasses and the speeches are happening and we are all chatting, and we heard,” he said, imitating her cry again while laughing. “And what I’m looking like, ‘Are you ok?’”, recalled. “I’m going to kill you.” When Winfrey asked if the energy in your home was different now that the girls were gone, Obama exclaimed: “it Is so good, all of you.” “All right, boys, get out of the gutter!”, added Obama. “Parenting takes a lot of emotional space. And my husband was busy being president,” he said as the audience cheered loudly. “We do not want it. We do not want it,” said Winfrey. “Just vote for all, that is all that I say,” continued Obama. “Just vote”. The conversation turned slightly political, again, when Winfrey asked Obama what would the next chapter of your life. “President,” shouted some members of the audience. Others shouted: “hey White House!”

Obama, of 56 years, said he didn’t want to get political during the chat, but that she wanted to spend her career empowering young people, calling them the “next generation of leaders.” “To help them to understand a broader sense of values within which they can operate because I think that we are short of that at this point, that the leaders are not paving a good path for what we want our children,” he said. “I’m sorry to say that. I don’t want to make this political in any way.” He also spoke about his marriage and said to go to therapy taught her that she is responsible for her own happiness. “I’m not married to Barack so that he could make me happy,” he said. “We’re going back to the point at which we see because of the most difficult moments of our lives, to simply run away, the survived”, he added. “And we went through a difficult time. We did some difficult things together and now we are at the other end and I can look at it and yet I recognize my husband. It is still the man I fell in love with”. This year, the couple celebrated 28 years of marriage. The event, Winfrey was presented to the mogul discussing his own journey of well-being, exercise, dance choreographer Julianne Hough, a dance party prior to the show and a performance by singer of gospel Grammy winner and ambassador of WW, Tamela Mann. Winfrey also honored Tara Deckert, a lieutenant of the Police Department of New York, as well as his colleagues and employees of the city for its transformation of the welfare as part of the association WW: WorkWell NYC. A person on the stage said she lost 140 pounds.