‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ returns to theaters with an additional 10 minutes

“The public has shown tremendous support to this film,” said Adrian Smith, president of national distribution of Sony, in a press release. “And we hope to be able to offer them another opportunity to see the film as you see it, in the cinemas on the big screen, with more sights and sounds of the sixties of Quentin Tarantino as an additional gift”.

Lee: From a galaxy far, far away, comes to CDMX a museum of ‘Star Wars’

The new version could have been even longer, reported Indiewire.

The first cut of the film was four hours and 20 minutes, so that there is still more pictures without the use. Tarantino has the rights of final cut built into his contract.