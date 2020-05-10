OMG! Victoria Justice will not act with Ariana Grande

Victoria Justice spoke honestly about why you do not see working with Ari

Although much has been rumored about the enmity of these two stars after Victorious, the reality is that Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande have not gotten to work together since then, which has put us to think if you really do not get along well or if you are no longer the BF.

However, it was recently that Victoria Justice really talked about why it no longer works with Ariana Grande during an interview for Entertainment Tonight, in which he assured that it won’t work to the side of Ariana because “we have taken separate paths”.

She made clear that she is focused on her career of acting while Ari is dedicated to the music.

“Ariana Grande sings and is doing very well, I am working”.

Finally, it did not give details as to whether they continue or not talking to each other.