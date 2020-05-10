Olivia Wilde take you to the cinema, the story of the gymnast Kerri Strug

With the title Perfect and based on the book Landing On My Feet, A Diary Of Dreams written by Strug and John P. Lopez, this film has just been bought by Searchlight Pictures after a bidding participated in by other companies like A24, Warner Bros. or Paramount.

It may be of interest: Olivia Wilde will direct a new thriller psychological Don’t Worry, Darling



Kerri Strug left one of the moments most remembered of the olympic games of Atlanta 1996, when, despite being injured in an ankle, he made a last jump for the colt that would make a decisive contribution to the u.s. team take the gold medal.

The young man, who greeted the judges, hopping, and could not even walk after the jump, had to be helped by their coaches to leave the track and was carried in the arms of his coach to the ceremony of medals.

These images became to Strug on an icon in the united States for its total commitment and sacrifice in the sport.

Well known as an actress mainly by HouseOlivia Wilde was one of the surprises of last year in the cinema with his debut as a director in Booksmart, a dazzling comedy with a feminist who staged Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever.

Booksmart received the unanimous support of the criticism (it has a 97 percent positive reviews on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes), and, though he did not achieve a great success at the box office, took the prize for the best opera prima awards Spirit of independent film.

Perfect it is not the only project that Wilde has between hands as the director, since the last summer it was announced that also wants to carry out the thriller psychological Don’t Worry, Darling.

Source: EFE