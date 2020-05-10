Olivia Munn will present the Critics’ Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivia Munn will be hosting the Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 to be broadcast January 11 on the CW, reported the organizers.

Munn comes after the departure of the actor T. J. Miller, who has been accused of sexually assault a woman when I was in college. Munn is one of the acusadoras of the director Brett Ratner for sexual harassment and has struggled to achieve reforms in Hollywood.

Joey Berlin, president of the Association of Critics, broadcast Film (BFCA), for its acronym in English, said in a statement that the work of Munn as an actress along with her activism gave him a powerful voice-making it the candiadata perfect to lead the night.

The awards are organised by the BFCA and the Association of Television Journalists (BTJA).

The next film of Munn will be the ribbon of suspense and action, “Hummingbird”. He will also act in “The Predator” Shane Black alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Sterling K. Brown.

___

On the internet:

Coverage of AP to the awards season: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason