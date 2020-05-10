Olivia Munn paid for taking part in ‘Ocean’s Eight’

Since some time ago, the interpretation has become a profession more cool between the celebrities: Cara Delevingne, Rihanna or Harry Styles have already tried it. Now, the recent demand would explain what just happen to the actress Olivia Munn, who has finished paying for actingalthough not in any movie. More specifically, in the blockbuster Ocean’s Eight .

The feature film Steven Soderbergh to be released on June 8, 2018 in the united States, and its title alludes to the saga of films commanded by George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt.

The difference here is that now the thieves are women (and famous) : Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna and rapper Awkafina. And operate in New York, in the Gala of the METwith all the best of the Big Apple; hence, the list of familiar faces is innumerable. Literally. Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Dakota Fanning, Katie Holmes, James Corden, Adriana Lima, Hailey Baldwin, Zayn Malik…

Anne Hathaway is offended by the Kardashian sisters

And with this deal, as we are not surprised that Munn had to pay for the cameo in the film. At the end of the day, she was the least known of all who participated. “In reality, I had to pay to be part of Ocean’s Eight. They told me that I would pay for the hairdresser, the makeup and the dress and all thatand that after I send the invoices. But after that, (the producers) told me, ‘No, the bills will pay you,” said the actress in a recent interview granted to EW Radio .