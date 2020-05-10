Olivia Munn looking couple out of public life

Showbiz • 8 Nov 2017 – 10:31 AM

Actress Olivia Munn stole without meaning to countless headlines when the past summer confirmed the end of his relationship with Aaron Rodgers, a well-known american football player who, in the days following the announcement of the break-up, did not hesitate to grant multiple interviews to express themselves bluntly about his failed romance with the interpreter.

Maybe not to feed the debate on the ins and outs of a topic as delicate as the scope of its personal, the artist has done everything possible lately to stay discreetly in the background, breaking his silence a few days ago only to report -in the line of other public figures – the episode of sexual harassment that would have lived at the hands of director Brett Ratner a few years ago.

As has published the magazine OK! citing sources close to the singer of 37 years, this would have given now a new step in its strategy to reduce its presence in the media that, everything is said, would affect significantly to your love life, because Olivia would be determined to stop searching for possible romantic partners in those circles rife with celebrities, to opt in its place for hypothetical suitors of character ‘anonymous’.

“Olivia has been quite scalded from the experience of Aaron, especially after so many years in which he did not make another thing that to take advantage of their fame to raise their own media profile. That’s why Olivia does not want to re-fall in love with someone famous, from now on will try to find someone normal that has no intention of being popular”, has revealed an informant to the above-mentioned publication.The type of ideal man for Olivia today, according to information published by the magazine, would be linked to traits such as intelligence, maturity and, above all, to the “substance” of which in his judgment would be without many of their former partners.

“Olivia wants a relationship rich and with substance, and to a partner that you do not need claimed to journal about their worth to others, someone who does not need to prove anything to anyone. Since then, it is not willing to re-live experiences as disappointing as those of the past,” said the same informant.