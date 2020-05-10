Olivia Munn denies having a love affair with Chris Pratt, and shares a curious conversation with his ex, Anna Faris, on Instagram | News

Olivia Munn has been dedicated to dodge all kinds of rumors about her love life since the breakup of Aaron Rodgers last summer. But now, the actress has gone a little bit further and determined to finish once and for all with the speculation that the united Chris Prattshared an atypical conversation with your ex, Anna Farisin their stories of Instagram Sunday morning. The actress of 37 years of age, denied having had a relationship with the ex-husband of Faris, Chris Pratt, and with a resounding message, made it clear to his friend, that the stories I read in the tabloids were completely false. “Hello! So … I never respond to the fake stories in the press, but since we know wanted to reach out to you personally to make sure that the story between Chris and I has 0% truth, ” read the text from Munn. “I’m sure that you know that is not true, or perhaps not you are imported from any way, but just wanted to get close personally to tell you that is not true, ” he continued. Olivia and Pratt have ducked the rumors of a relationship only a few months of that he asked the divorce to Anna. “In the end, I hope you had an amazing vacation and a 2018 even better, ” ended the text followed by a large number of hearts and yellow stars. Anna seemed a bit shocked with the text, but responded with joy saying: “Hello! My god, this city is too crazy, you’re so sweet to send this message, I love you.” Pratt and Faris shocked Hollywood last summer when it used Facebook to announce their separation after eight years of marriage, making it clear that the well-being of your son, Jack, was their only priority.