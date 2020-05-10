Oh, please! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello go hand in hand-wearing as well

The super stars of the pop world, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, seem to be totally relaxed in this video, as they walk carefree and looking as well… I don’t seem them!

04 April 2020 · 23:46 hs

The super stars of the pop world, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabellothey seem to be totally relaxed in this video, as they walk carefree and looking as well… I don’t seem them!

We all know that this beautiful couple is one of the favorite of the lovers of pop music.. that Is that they are so beautiful!

Always, where you are, do not hesitate to show their mutual love. Once we saw a very lovey-dovey in a restaurant in Boston… We love you deeply!

But what we saw in this video, I honestly left us surprised. It seems that they didn’t care about nothing but just their love.

They walk hand in hand, with a outfit fully home. They look very relaxed and happy with each other’s company.

I definitely love to Shawnmila!