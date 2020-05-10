Oh Maddie Ziegler has just announced his second book!

The star will launch the second book of the trilogy of fiction books.

itMaddie Ziegler just to announce that his second booksince coming on the way!

The former member of the cast of Dance Moms has become the author with the highest number of sales, after the publication of his first book, “The Audtition.” After the success that he earned with his first work, the dancer and actress, has just announced on social networks that will launch the second of the trilogy of books of fiction about a young dancer named Harper.

Maddie unveiled details of his new book entitled, The Callback, saying: “Do you

loved my book The Audition? Discover what is going to happen to Harper when the book 2, The Callback, get out on the 30th of October! Look at the cover follows and RT if you love it! ”

By the time we do not know more about the new story that Maddie wants to tell with this new book, but the fans expressed their estusiasmo in the social networks, so surely the sequel will also be a success.

What a thrill!

Original note: @Seventeenmx