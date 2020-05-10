Oh Maddie Ziegler became a Drag Queen and you have to see it now!

Clasos
Yes, this is as fabulous as it sounds.
What could be the name of a Drag Queen of Maddie Ziegler?
The dancer and actress of 15 years, recently met with Miss Famea former participant of RuPaul”s Drag Raceand with your expert help Maddie became a spectacular Drag Queen.
E! NEWS > Maddie Ziegler broke down in tears to discover that he has a “guardian angel”.
“Oh, Yay! You are one of the most wonderful people I have ever known. So much love for you!” wrote to Maddie in a photo that Miss Fame shared in your Instagram.
In the video of your transformation, Maddie reveals how it was that he stumbled across one of the tutorial Miss Fame in YouTube and ended up as a fan of her and the show RuPaul.
E! NEWS > see why Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler are the best sisters.