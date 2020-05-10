Nominees for the Golden Globes 2020 – The Guide GO!

We already know the full list of nominations Golden globes 2020. Among the most anticipated, could not miss the tape of ‘Joker’ as best film, who will compete with ‘Pain and Glory’ or ‘The Irish’.

Golden globes 2020, all of the nominations

The quote, by many considered as the antechamber of the Oscars, will take place on the 5th of January 2020 at a gala presented by Ricky Gervais.

In the category ‘Tv Series’, have highlighted ‘Believe me’, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Chernobyl’, with four nominations each.

On the other hand, in the category of ‘Cinema’, will compete with the successful ‘Joker’, ‘The Irish’ of Scorsese and the tape of Almodóvar ‘Pain and Glory’, whose main character, Antonio Banderasalso enters in the list of nominees for best actor in the face Joaquin Phoenix for his performance in ‘Joker’.

Complete list of nominations

FILM

Best film (drama):

– The irish

– 1917

– Joker

– The story of a marriage

– The two popes

Best film (comedy or musical):

– I am Dolemite

– Jojo Rabbit

– Daggers in the back

– Once upon a time in…Hollywood

– Rocketman

Best director:

– Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

– Sam Mendes (1917)

– Todd Phillips (Joker)

– Martin Scorsese (The irish)

– Quentin Tarantino (once Upon a time in Hollywood)

Best actress in a leading role (drama):

– Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

– Scarlett Johansson (Story of a marriage)

– Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

– Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

– Renée zellweger (Judy)

Best lead actor (drama):

– Christian Bale (Le Mans 66)

– Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

– Adam driver (Story of a marriage)

– Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

– Jonathan Pryce (The two popes)

Best actress (comedy or musical):

– Anne of Weapons (Daggers in the back)

– Awkwafina (The farewell)

– Cate Blanchett (where’d you go, Bernadette)

– Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

– Emma Thompson (Late night)

Best leading actor (comedy or musical):

– Daniel Craig (Daggers for the back)

– Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo rabbit)

– Leonardo DiCaprio (once Upon a time in Hollywood)

– Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

– Eddie Murphy (My name is Dolemite)

Best supporting actress:

– Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

– Annette Bening (The Report)

– Laura Dern (Story of a marriage)

– Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

– Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best supporting actor:

-Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood)

– Anthony Hopkins (The two popes)

– Al Pacino (The irish)

– Joe Pesci (irish)

– Brad Pitt (once Upon a time in Hollywood)

Best script:

– Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage)

– Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won (Parasite)

– Anthony McCarten (The two popes)

– Quentin Tarantino (once Upon a time in Hollywood)

– Steven Zaillian (The irish)

Best animated film:

– Frozen 2

– How to train your dragon: The hidden world

– The Lion King

– Missing Link

– Toy Story 4

Best film in a foreign language:

– Pain and Glory (Spain)

– The Farewell (USA)

– The Wretched (France)

– Parasite (South Korea)

– Portrait of a woman in flames (France)

Best original soundtrack:

– Little women

– Joker

– The story of a marriage

– 1917

– Orphans of Brooklyn

Best original song:

– Beautiful Ghost (Cats)

– I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

– Into the unknown (Frozen 2)

– Spirit (The Lion King)

– Stand Up (Harriet)

TELEVISION

Best television series (drama):

– Big Little Lies

– The Crown

– Killing Eve

– The Morning Show

– Succession

Best series comedy or musical:

– Barry

– Fleabag

– The method Kominsky

– The wonderful Ms. Maisel

– The Politician

Best mini-series or motion picture made for television:

– Chernobyl

– Catch 22

– Fosse/Verdon

– The Loudest Voice

– Unbelievable

Best actress for drama series:

– Jennifer Aniston (The morning show)

– Olivia Colman (The crown)

– Jodie Comer (Killing eve)

– Nicole Kidman (Big little lies)

– Reese Witherspoon (The morning show)

Best actor in a dramatic series:

– Brian Cox (Succession)

– Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

– Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

– Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

– Billy Porter (Pose)

Best tv actress (musical or comedy):

– Christina Applegate (Dead to me)

– Rachel Brosnahan (The marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

– Kirsten Dunst (On becoming a god in Central Florida)

– Natasha Lyonne (Russian doll)

– Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best tv actor (musical or comedy):

– Michael Douglas (The method Kominsky)

– Bill Hader (Barry)

– Ben Platt (The politician)

– Paul Rudd (Living with yourself)

– Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best supporting actress in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television:

– Patricia Arquette (The act)

– Helena Bonham Carter (The crown)

– Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

– Meryl streep (Big little lies)

– Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Best supporting actor in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television:

– Alan Arkin (The method Kominsky)

– Kieran Culkin (Succession)

– Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

– Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

– Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best actress in a miniseries or tv movie: :

– Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

– Joey King (The act)

– Helen Mirren (Catherine the great)

– Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

– Michelle Williams (Fosse/verdon)

Best actor in a miniseries or television movie:

– Christopher Abbott (Catch 22)

– Sacha Baron Cohen (The spy)

– Russell Crowe (The loudest voice)

– Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

– Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Tags: Golden Globes, Golden Globes 2020