Nominated to Golden Globe: Netflix dominates with 17 nominations

(CNN) — The nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced this Monday.

Netflix led the nominations, thanks to the great hosting of the films “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman”. The dramas were nominated for six and five awards respectively.

The nominations for the annual ceremony of the Association of the Foreign Press of Hollywood, which pays tribute to the achievements in film and television, is considered the unofficial beginning of the awards season.



The transmission of awards will be issued at 8 p. m. EST January 5 on NBC.

Ricky Gervais will be the host.

Here is a list of the nominees:

Television:

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best limited series for television or film made for television

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or movie for television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or movie for television

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Best television series (drama)

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best television series (musical or comedy)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Movies

Best film (musical or comedy)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Rocketman.”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

Best film (foreign language)

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Parasite”

“Les Misérables”

Best screenplay

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Pop”)

Quentin Tarantino (“once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best original song

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best supporting actor in film

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Pop”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best supporting actress in film

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best actor-movie (musical or comedy)

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best animated feature film

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“The Lion King”

Best actor-movie (drama)

Christian Bale (“the Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Pop”)

Best actress-movie (musical or comedy)

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)