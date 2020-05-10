Netflix leads the nominations for the Golden Globes with 34 nominations: who are the favorites

Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, and Leonardo DiCaprio at the annual gala of the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI/AFP)

The Golden globes they tend to be unpredictable, but this Sunday night, some things seem certain: the streaming services will have a leading role, the five-time host Ricky Gervais laugh at their own jokes and Brad Pitt could get away with a statuette in the eyes of his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. As expected, these awards dubbed “the prelude to the Oscars”, will anticipate what could be the winning films of this year.

With 34 nominations including film and televisiongiant streaming, Netflix, which began to produce original just six years ago, seeks to continue to consolidate its place in the entertainment industry, which still makes him a lot of resistance.

However, there are still many questions for the 77th edition of these awards. Will you get Jennifer Lopez your first Balloon? Who will win best song, between Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Elton John? How many jokes about “Cats” would be too many? Either way, the Golden Globes – the more spontaneous of the awards ceremonies televised from Hollywood – will be entertained. And will also be influential in an unusual way.

The 87 voting members of the Association of the Foreign Press of Hollywood (HFPA, for its acronym in English), which awards the Golden Globes, traditionally have had little in common with the nearly 9,000 industry professionals who comprise the Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences, which awards Oscars. This year an awards season more condensed put the Golden Globes closer to the Academy Awards in proximity. Voting for Oscar nominations began on Thursday. Voters will be watching.

The gala of the Golden Globes will be broadcast live by NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Ricky Gervais is the host of the Golden Globes 2020 /Shutterstock

“Marriage Story” (“Story of a marriage”), Noah Baumbach is the most nominated film, with six mentions including best film drama. “The Irishman” (“irish”) of Martin Scorsese, who has five, competes in the same category. The box office hit “the Joker” would be your highest competition.

The road is more safe for “once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (“once upon a time in Hollywood”) Quentin Tarantino, nominated for best film comedy or musical. The film could easily win more trophies than any other, with potential victories for Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio — nominated for 12 Golden Globes and winner of three — and the script of Tarantino. The filmmaker also competes for the award for best director, although it faces competition formidable of Scorsese and the director of “Parasite”, Bong Joon-Ho.

Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino (AFP)

The shortage of directors nominated triggered more negative reactions than in previous years. There are only men nominated for best director (only five women have been postulated in the category in the history of the Balloons), and none of the 10 films nominated for best film was directed by a woman.

Time’s Up, the activist group that debuted in the Balloons of 2018 with the women dressed in black, has widely criticized the omission of the HFPA, calling it “unacceptable”.

Last year, the eventual Oscar winner for best film, “Green Book,” which won the award for best comedy film, while “Bohemian Rhapsody” unexpectedly won best movie drama. This year, one of the likely nominated for the Oscar for best film was not eligible for the maximum award of the Balloons: the feeling south Korean “Parasite”. Despite being an organization of foreign journalists, the HFPA does not include foreign productions in their key categories.

By the side of the television, series such as “Fleabag,” “The Crown”, “Succession” and “Chernobyl” are among the favorites. The brand new Apple TV Plus also makes its debut at its first awards gala important with “The Morning Show”, with nominations for its actors, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck of “Succession” /Getty Images for AFI/AFP

The CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, and the filmmaker Bong Joon-ho/Getty Images for AFI/AFP

The ceremony last year, presented by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, has maintained an index of hearing stable, with an average of 18.6 million viewers. In addition to the return of Gervais, it is expected the participation of artists such as Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, and the award-winning best actress last year, Glenn Close, as presenters.

Tom Hanks, also nominated for his role of cast as Fred Rogers on “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (“A good day in the neighborhood”), will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award to the trajectory. The Prize-Carol Burnett, an honor similar to the trajectory in the TV, it will be for Ellen DeGeneres.

With information from AP

