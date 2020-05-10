Netflix: Inconceivable series | Radionics

In a time where feminism has taken the power to impact the media level and require structural changes through policy actions and symbolic as the performance A rapist in your way (singing that has become an anthem for women around the world) or the explosion of the movement #MeTooit is vital to see a story like this.

Inconceivable (2019) while it has a tinge of feminist, is not a series just for women, it is a story that todes should know about. The production transcends the gender divide with a story about the public to the reality faced by a victim following a sexual assault. And in a context like ours, where it draws the victim with skepticism, this type of content can give you a wider look of what constitutes a violation.

Entry it is essential to know that the story is not fiction, Inconceivable it is based on a real event that occurred in 2008 in the united States and came to light four years ago (2015) in a journalistic work published in the portal ProPublica under the title ‘An Unbelievable story of rape’ (‘The inconceivable story of a rape’), which was awarded a Pulitzer by raising awareness of the harsh story of the young of 18 years.

The series, police, focuses on Marie Adler a young girl who after being raped, tied and photographed one night by a hooded man in your own room, you have to bear the social prejudices and the pressure of the police system, which considers false to his complaint. and leads to even feel guilty for what happened, generándole doubts in regard to his memories, by questioning even the actual character of the experience. Fact that leads to Marie Adler to withdraw his complaint after being pointed out by friends, co-workers, their foster families, and the same agency of the Police, who warn him that they might pick up charges for false testimony against her and her statement to the not have to they sense and veracity after several interrogations.

Years later, a couple of detectives led by Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvallhave a rape case in a village by which they decide to investigate similar cases to follow the trail of what turns out to be a serial rapist. It is thanks to this process of research that comes to light the strong history of repression to which it was exposed, Marie Alder after reporting their rape.

The story is sometimes a little rough around the edges to not to seek to transform scenes of pleasant moments to the audience, and is this your intention, because what you are looking for is to be the reflection of what many women have to live when they decide to raise their voice in a society where even among the same gender arise signs either by issues of personality, act or dress, and where the discourse of “it will pass by…” is still latent in many people.

Marc O’leary. Actual photo taken from ProPublica.

Eight chapters have Inconceivableand in addition to the great audio-visual production that has, told through the drama in a story where your main shaft exposes the lack of empathy that you can have a society dealing with a topic that is sought to dodge but which continues to affect many women in the world: rape.

Like Marie, many women are pressured to keep quiet by the ‘what people say’. On the other hand, the series also shows the way in which victims are questioned time and time again in front of a bench, and are subjected to invasive and uncomfortable legal process.

An issue that we don’t often talk about and that serves as a reflection of our role in a situation of sexual abuse, in which often is usually to judge before listening. Do you already saw it?

