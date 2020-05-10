Moms famous with more than four children: Kris Jenner, Jacky Bracamontes, and more

Your browser does not support iframes.

In addition to being beautiful, talented, and successful, these celebrities are fond of children and they have decided to form enormous families.

These actresses and singers have been known to combine his artistic career with her role as a mom, because despite of having four, six and even eight children, to give time for everything.

The star of the reality show “Jon & Kate Plus 8”, Kate Gosselintops the list of famous with more children because she gave birth to a pair of twins and then to sextillizos.

Madonna, Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep they also have a large family. There are even famous as Ana Barbara they have three biological children, but the love of a mother made to adopt their”children’s soul”, Joseph and Paula Levy, offsprings of the deceased actress Mariana Levy and José María Fernández “El Pirru”.

Watch the video and discover the long list of moms famous that has more than four children.

