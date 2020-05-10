Miranda Kerr on Instagram: Ex of Orlando Bloom, done facial massage with rose quartz for skin care | Rose Quartz | Skin Care | Beauty | Crystals | Fashion-and-beauty

Miranda Kerrone of the gurus of the care of the skin care world’s most famous has given us a super news. And is that the exsupermodelo just introduce us the new tool that you use within your routine skincare to have to get a skin of dream.

Like many ‘celebs’, Miranda has taken advantage of the quarantine to show to their followers to Instagram their best beauty tips, rituals, and cosmetics that used to take care of your skin. It is a tool, -very on-trend-, which used to get a smooth complexion and juicy: a heart of rose quartz.

For some time, crystals such as quartz have become basic tools in the care of the skin, worshipped by the lovers of beauty. In the specific case of the rose quartzthis has been shown to have properties that help to eliminate puffiness and toxins in the skin, promotes blood circulation and helps soften the wrinkles by smoothing out the complexion.

In addition to being a tool very nice, we know that Miranda Kerr, which has its own signature of beauty call Kora Organics, has included the rose quartz in the shape of heart as your new tool to perform your facial massage, and have a radiant complexion.