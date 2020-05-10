Miranda Kerr is looking forward to her second son with Evan Spiegel

Congratulations! Miranda Kerr it will become mother for the third time. Only 10 months after the model of 35 years and her husband Evan Spiegel give to welcome their first child together, her representative confirmed to People the couple is expecting another baby. “Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcome you to the new member of your family”, so he said to the publication. The news has caused a stir, because just last may 7, in Los Angeles, Miranda gave birth to Hart, her first baby with Evan, CEO of Snapchat. In addition to the baby of 10 months and the little that comes in his way, Miranda is the mother of Flynn, of 8 years, the fruit of her relationship with her former husband, the actor Orlando Bloom.

















On more than one occasion, Evan has referred to the wonder of being a father and has also talked about the relationship so special that it has with Flynn, the eldest son of his wife. In fact, it seems that the child has been more interested lately in the technology. In an interview with E! News, explained: “Flynn already has his iPod. We also send e-mails, and many emojis, it’s really good!”.

On his experience as a dad, Spiegel spoke with E! News and left to see who is in the clouds: “it Is impossible to describe it. It is an event that changes your life,” he said at the Cannes Lion Festival, last year. Between laughs, he also spoke of the advantages that this has, as receiving gifts on Father’s Day: “Now I have a set of tools for the grill, which is a positive acquisition”.

Kerr and Spiegel were married in may 2017, in an intimate ceremony in southern California.

More notes like this:

– ‘She said yes’: Miranda Kerr announces her engagement to Evan Spiegel

– Kim Kardashian, Miranda Kerr and the coincidence of their styles for pregnant women

Second chances

While Miranda enjoys this stage, your ex-husband also does. Orlando Bloom has a relationship with singer Katy Perry from 2016. Since they announced their courtship, the couple has been in the public eye trying to take your relationship away from the spotlight. In April of last year confirmed their relationship and a few months later came the big news: on February 14 Orlando asked marriage to Katy with a spectacular ring.