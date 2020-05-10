Miranda Kerr and products of organic cosmetics that raze

As a child with new shoes, the model Miranda Kerr these days is on tour of beauty, presenting for all the world to launch its own brand of cosmetics. Australia, Russia, the united States and now Spain. It’s called Kora Organics, and just getting to know. Convinced that in the beauty care has to be a balance between body and mind, it is a signature of organic products for the care of the skin in which the aromatherapy, the positive attitude and the natural ingredients play a big role.

According to the supermodel, founder and ceo of the new home cosmetic: “in my experience over the years, I have come to believe and to appreciate a holistic approach to general well-being and the connection of the mind, the body and the skin”, and from these principles, Kerr has unleashed the entrepreneur in you.

In a moment of the presentation that has been uploaded to your account Instagram.

Source of inspiration

“When you develop KORA Organics – explains Miranda Kerr-, I was inspired by many aspects of my own beliefs, as the power of certified organic ingredients, the use of crystals, healing (all products are energized with rose quartz crystals), the power of positive affirmations (there is a message on the back of each product) and the benefits of aromatherapy”. What are the favorite product of the beautiful australian? Noni Glow Face Oil, a powerful but delicate oil that softens, nourishes and brightens the skin of face and neck thanks to the extract certified organic plant noni.

In addition, the line of treatments is wide and varied. You will find moisturizers, cleansers, masks purifying, always with natural ingredients in its composition specific to all the needs you can imagine. In particular, thinking of all kinds of furs, the firm has launched a product that you can use without risk in the skin of the eye contour that promises to be the best seller this holiday season. What your name? Noni Radian Eye Oil.

Some of the products of your new signature.

Philosophy of a top

So that we understand your philosophy, Miranda Kerr ensures that believes that the health of our skin is connected, so that we should look at the three aspects to obtain the best results. Our brand philosophy is: “Feed your mind with positive affirmations and self-love; it feeds your body with the nutrients it needs to function in the best way; and it feeds your skin with products that help detoxifying it, nourish it and revitalize it”.

The top model poses in front of one of the corners of the signature.

Natural formulas

Miranda Kerr with this new signature is added to the growing passion for natural cosmetics, environmentally friendly, made with natural products and developed with high technology, but by following the fundamentals of other drugs ancient. If what you’re about is this style of cosmetics with a point zen and natural, also try the moisturiser, A Perfect World Antioxidant Moisturizer with White Tea from Origins and to before you go to sleep, use Aromessence Rose d’orient Balm-night Decleor. You will notice the difference.