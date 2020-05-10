Miranda Kerr: a Victoria’s Secret angel does not recover from the birth miraculously

The body changes after pregnancy. And it’s something natural and good. We know all and what is living the supermodel Miranda Kerrthat was mother for the second time in the past month of may and has talked about it in an interview for Marie Claire Australia. And makes that clear: is in no hurry to regain their abdominal.

The model, which in its day was one of the “angels” most famous of Victoria’s Secret, has spoken of the importance for mothers to accept that their bodies are not the same as before having a baby: “It is really important as women that we embrace and that we not feel that we have to get back in shape after having a baby. I have a body of mother, and is well“, he explains.

Getty Images

About the miraculous recoveries express or the need to get in shape in a record time, Miranda is shown against, and loads of arguments: “It took Me 9 months to grow a beautiful little girl and may need another 10 months to get back to feeling good with a bathing suit. Or more. Or never get back. I love being a mother, it is the most rewarding“, he says making it clear that you do not care to go back to be exactly the same as before the maternity leave.