Milla Jovovich has gone up 50 pounds during the pregnancy

The actress is weeks of giving birth, and although it is “disappointed” by its weight, is “happy” about the size of their breasts.

Milla Jovovich has gained 50 pounds (22.6 kg) during your pregnancy.

The actress of 43 years old is just “weeks away” from giving birth to her baby and, although he is disappointed to have gained weight in the last nine months, is really enjoying the larger breasts you have earned in the process.

Mile uploaded a photograph of her belly and wrote: “So here is an updated photo of my pregnancy, I’m 9 weeks of giving birth, and it is increasingly difficult to get around, but I Am happy to say that so far everything looks very good with the baby and she is coming on time! I have gained almost the same amount of weight I always gain, but it just goes to show that your body will do what it is you mean to do, regardless”.

“I have not been exercising during this pregnancy as I did with the previous one, but I’m also being super paranoid, and very careful not to do anything that might put me at risk of miscarriage”.

“Anyway, the positive side is that my breasts mommy are back, which is fun for a girl who has always been flat as a table, so I’m enjoying the moment while it lasts!”

The actress also 43-year-old announced that he was expecting her third child with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson, who already has daughters Ever, 11 years old, and Dashiel, of four, in August, through its account of Instagram.