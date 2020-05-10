Milla Jovovich found in his eldest daughter his great support in the final stretch of your pregnancy

Married to the screenwriter Paul W. S. Anderson, the happiness of Milla Jovovich I could not be more in this 2019. Last August, the actress and Ukrainian model, 43 years, announced that she was expecting her third daughter. “Pregnant again. After discovering that I went back to be pregnant for 13 weeks, I felt a mixture of emotions ranging from the joy until the absolute terror,” he said to all of his followers last summer. Since then, and already in its third quarter, has been sharing the evolution of your state to reveal yesterday who is becoming his greatest support. A revealing message that accompanies a call to support the most disadvantaged on these dates prenavideñas.



“It is difficult to believe that the holidays are upon us once more. It has been a difficult year, full of division and controversy in this country and abroad. A lot of people are angry. A lot of people are sad. The lack of housing is at its highest here in Los Angeles. Is it difficult to drive and see people literally trying to survive. If you have a few extra dollars to help, the organizers of LA on Cloud9 have a link in your biography to buy supplies that will help to bring important items to the homeless and their pets for their existence to be a little more comfortable. To see so much suffering it makes me want to spend as much time as possible with my daughters and do things that put the beautiful smiles on their faces that they have in these photos“says Milla Jovovich, along with a photo album that collects a ‘day for girls’ ice skating with their two daughters, Ever (12) and Dashiel Edan (4).



“It is wonderful to see the love between them grows every day and see to my oldest daughter increasingly intensify their role of big sister. I think that after we lost our last pregnancy, Ever is so aware of how blessed we are today to have another baby, I really did grow up in the best way possible and want to help as much as you can. Is trying to both demonstrate that will be mature enough to handle the new baby, has brought to the small mom the way he treats his younger sister. I can not say how valuable that is because I can see first-hand the lessons that we are teaching our girls that they bear fruit in the way they treat each other and the people around them. With care, love and respect. I am very grateful for my amazing daughters. The happiness they bring is indescribable. We went ice skating together, which was very fun. I cherish a lot of these moments. To hear their joyful screams and laughter. To see them smiling so big. Appreciated, appreciated, appreciated,” concludes the model whose eldest daughter has followed in her footsteps in the fashion this year.



