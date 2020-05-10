Milla Jovovich Confidential

Has a beauty of frost and ice cream maker. Frost because it seems to have stopped in time. At age 43, Milla Jovovich (Kiev, Ukraine, 1975) is so b that it’s going to be a mother for the third time, it maintains its status as a fashion icon and continues to be a claim in the credits of any movie. And ice cream maker because it leaves you frozen with a single look… or kick.

Model, actress, singer, film director, fashion designer and an entrepreneur –in that order first, and all at once– in the last few years -14 nothing less, from 2002 to 2016– the public at large has been identified for its role in the saga of Resident Evil, where she played a superheroine with superpowers, and that has given him superpopularidad. But she treasures the past and will treasure the future. He started working in the fashion business at the age of 11, was a muse of the photographer Peter Lindbergh, she starred in films indispensable as The fifth element, The Million Dollar Hotel and Zoolander, she pulled out an album titled The Divine Comedy and created, next to the also top Carmen Hawk, a line of clothing.

I want to pass on to my daughters the confidence to rely on themselves without seeking the approval of men. You must feel its own power.

Among his upcoming projects include the premiere of Monster Hunter, Hummingbird, and Corto Maltese, where repeated patterns: in the first two is to the orders of her husband, director Paul W. S. Anderson, and in the latter he plays a comic character, again. And is that, when it is not a righteous is a killer, a warrior, or a bad monster with an appellation of origin soviet. Is what has a physical of Eastern Europe and that self-control which it imposes. Today we can see it in Paradise Hills, a film of the director bilbao Alice Waddington with Emma Roberts in the cast, which gets into the pretty skin of the Duchess, a woman who rules with an iron hand a luxury residence for the channeling of young women. Enigmatic, strong and fireproof, the Mile is back to give the blow, but, this time, of effect.

Paradise Hills is a plea for difference. You, that you started to work very young and got of another country, what happened to you ever that horrible feeling of not fitting?

Yes, as a little girl I felt different for being an immigrant. In addition, my colleagues in the college were in charge of reminding me constantly: as it came from Russia, some guys were laughing at me and calling me a communist. I just wanted to be one more, but it was not possible. Before the rejection, I found my refuge in books. When I was little, lalectura became my way of escape from the reality.

Unfortunately, today there are many women who feel this way. What would you advise to get ahead?

I would say to them that they have to be educated, to be trained. As I mentioned, for me reading is a great ally, in addition to the best way to stay informed. And it would encourage the girls to practice martial arts. Daily I see how my daughters take good things to do taekwondo: instills in them self-esteem and teaches them to respect themselves and to respect others. And, at the same time, strengthen the entire body. I believe that the discipline build character.

You have posted in your networks that Paradise Hills “deals with issues of social anxiety and the pressure of women get a false idea of perfection”. What the new feminism is changing the rules?

I think that feminism is an idea and a natural right that is being strengthened with the years. It takes time to change the rules, but I have the assurance that women, when they are united, they can fix the world. It is great to see that there is more sense of team, although we still have a long way to go.

Your mother is an actress, your husband is a film director and you are a multidisciplinary artist. Would you like your children to follow the family tradition?

My oldest daughter has felt attracted by the performance from 4 years. I did not let him attend auditions until he learned to read. I know the problems supposed to start so young to work and, sincerely, I encouraged her to wait to be more mature. But his passion was with everything. My role as a mother is to support the dreams of my daughter and while my husband and I are cautious, and her good grades in school and understand the value of hard work, I have no problem letting her make movies or get into any other profession that involves starting very young. I’m surprised by his natural talent and, to see her pursue her dreams, I am very proud of that.

I believe that there are that work the ability to dream awake, to keep us calm when we’re with our feet on the ground. The balance makes us complete

And what about reckless? Ever is the older sister of Dashiel and baby that you expect. As an actress and mother of three girls, you will be aware, and concerned, with the #MeToo… what weapons would you like to make them saved?

I have been very fortunate in my career not to have suffered the abuse you have had to endure other women. I’m not sure what it is I protect myself and not to other friends, but I’ve always felt that I have a voice, and rarely have I seen intimidated to not use it. I try to pass on to my daughters the confidence to rely on his strength and rely on themselves without seeking the approval of men. You must feel its own power. They are lucky to have a father who respects her mother and supports. It also has taught them empathy. I hope you understand that your voice has weight. I all I can do as a parent is to remind them of the basic human rights as many times as necessary.

You have not suffered abuse, but yes I have declared war with the Respect program, to keep the fashion industry is free from sexual harassment. What is your role there?

I have witnessed episodes of sexist, something I asquea. That as a model I have delivered you also go through that does not mean that it does not react when I see a case. I have spoken with girls who are in the fashion world to tell them that they have the right to leave everything and go, that they may talk and say no as loud as they want, and without embarrassment. I have also been forced to say no on behalf of other people. Work with Models Alliance in this initiative because there are women who need extra support to get out of a cycle of abuse. Sometimes people require the strength of others to find yours.

In Paradise Hills are the hardest of the bad, in the saga of Resident Evil you’re a hero, in Joan of Arc you are a warrior… You always seem to be safe and strong.

I suppose I radiate a natural force that makes me choose to play that type of roles in the film. I, for my part, I admire many strong women; however, it is single women who manage to stay afloat with their children while dealing with her professional career and her personal life to what I call warriors. Them, in their day-to-day, are worthy of admiration.

You’ve worked with big names in cinema, such as Wim Wenders, Paul W. S. Anderson and Spike Lee. What do you think of Alice Waddington, the director of Paradise Hills?

It has been very interesting to work with a director so young (has not reached the age of 30) in which is her opera prima. Alice is very calm and very cerebral, I enjoyed shooting with the energy that it generates. There is a voice inside potent in Alice, and when you’re on your side the communication flows alone. Right away I knew what they expected of me for his film.

In 2020 you have several projects, one of them, Monster Hunter, again at the orders of your husband. You are an absolute expert in movie fantasy… In real life, are you a dreamer or keeping your feet on the ground?

When I was looking for this shelter that was in need of a little girl, I loved to read fantastic novels. I guess that letting your imagination fly is a good way to stay away from the complications that we all encounter in real life, whether social or personal. But in the world today are going through things that none of us can ignore. We have to do our part and help our voice to the occurrence of the change. I believe that there are that work the ability to dream awake, to keep us calm when we’re with our feet on the ground. It is the balance that allows us to feel complete.