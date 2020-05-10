Michelle Williams is the best actress in a miniseries or TV movie for ‘Fosse/Verdon’

Enough conservatives are being these Golden Globes in the categories of best performers, at least on television. Michelle Williams has been awarded as best actress in a miniseries or tv movie for her role of Gwen Verdon in ‘Fosse/Verdon’.

While it is true that I am not particularly a fan of the miniseries, we must recognize that what makes Michelle Williams here it is worthy of study by its ability to mimic the legendary actress and dancer.

Williams already won the last September the Emmy in the category homologous, so that the actress closed a season of splendor. The other nominees were Helen Mirren for ‘Catherine the Great’, Joey King by ‘The Act’ and Merritt Weaver and Kaitlyn Dever for the ‘Believe me’.

Mini-series of FX, in ‘Fosse/Verdon’ we find a double-biopic about the couple’s artistic and not so artistic) that formed Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon in the music scene of the sixties and seventies.