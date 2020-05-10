Michelle Obama will read stories for children during the quarantine

Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids announced last Friday that former prime lady will read some of his books over the next four weeks starting Monday as the collaboration with the organizations.

“As a little girl, I loved to read aloud (…) And when I became a mother, I found so much joy to share the magic of telling stories with my own children, and then, as First Lady, with children everywhere,” Michelle said in a statement Friday.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyhgubvRYF4(/embed)

The live broadcast of Obama reading The Gruffalo promptly received hundreds of likes on Facebook. Other celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans or Demi Lovato have also given readings during the pandemic of the COVID-19.

“At this time, when so many families are so stressed, I’m excited to give the children the opportunity to practice their reading and listen to some wonderful stories and give parents and caregivers a much needed break,” he added Michelle Obama.

Mondays with Michelle Obama is the name of the fragment of the reading series for PBS KIDS that will be present the former prime lady, and will continue until 11 may.

You can see at noon EDT on the pages of Facebook and YouTube, PBS KIDS, and the page of Facebook of the editorial Obama, Penguin Random House.