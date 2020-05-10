Michelle Obama shares her top tips for female empowerment

Michelle Obama continues to use his power to achieve a global changeespecially when it comes to educating girls and young women around the world. After being the first lady african-american of the united States, Michelle Obama emerged quickly as one of the female leaders most well-known in the world. Here, she explains the global power of the education of girls, the women in his life that have inspired his educational journey and how to trust in your own voice.

Celebrated by his speech honest and inspiring, his powerful phrase, “When they go down, we climbed” at the Democratic National Convention of 2016 was quoted throughout the world and led to calls for Obama began his run for the presidency. Despite the fact that it is not in the White House, has continued using his power to enact changes through the Foundation for Obama’s non-profit that she founded with her husband Barack Obama in 2014. The couple has also signed a major agreement with Netflix, which has led to his production company, Higher Ground Productions, working on several documentaries and dramatic series exploring the issues that matter to them, including the documentary Oscar winner “American Factory”, which follows the factory of a chinese company in Ohio.

But above all, Obama has made his life mission to advocate for women and adolescent girls around the world. In October 2018, launched Girls the Opportunity Alliance (Opportunities for Girls, which empowers girls around the world through education.

Michelle Obama in a activity of Girls Opportunity Alliance © The Obama Foundation

It is a problem that the former first lady -who documented their journey from the South side of Chicago to the White House in its successful ” memory “Becoming” of 2019 – describes as very personal. “None of my parents and hardly anyone in the neighborhood where I grew up, went to the University,” he explained in an opinion article on CNN in 2016. “For me, education was power.”

The programs supported by Girls Opportunity Alliance will shape in “Creators for Change”, a new series of YouTube Originals that will transmit conversations on global issues difficult. In honor of the Month of the Story of the Woman (of the 1 to march 31), his episode of opening will see Obama talk about the state of the education of girls around the world with the creators of YouTube, Liza Koshy, Prajakta Koli and Thembe Mahlaba.

Michelle Obama speaks exclusively to Vogue about the women who helped raise her, how about the imposter syndrome and why educating girls means a better future for all of us.

Why did you choose to focus on education as a path to empowerment?

Girls Opportunity Alliance is dedicated to empowering young people through education.

“As a child who grew up on the South side of Chicago, my access to a good education was not always a guarantee. But he had a powerful advocate in my mother, Marian Robinson. She stepped in to help wherever he was able to do this: organizing events to raise funds for the new computer classroom, by organizing dinners of gratitude to my teachers with excess work and clicking on my name each time I felt that the standards were dropping. My mother not only made sure that I was learning my multiplication tables and my planetary systems, but that their actions instilled in me a sense of my own value: that my voice, talents, and ambition mattered. My life would be very different today if I hadn’t had that support.

“I want all the girls of this planet have the same opportunities that I have had. But in this moment, more than 98 million girls worldwide are not in school. That is an injustice that affects all of us. We know that girls who go to school have healthier lives and happy, and when that happens, the whole world benefits. That is why the Foundation Obama began the Girls Opportunity Alliance: we work to uplift the grassroots organizations and leaders around the world who are already doing the important work of eliminating obstacles to the education of girls in their communities. All girls deserve the opportunity to pursue their passions and reach their potential without limits.”

Michelle Obama © The Obama Foundation

Who are the women you have impacted more in your own educational career?

“I already mentioned my mother, Marian Robinson, who has a kind of perseverance and strength silent that I still hope to emulate. My great-aunt Robbie has been another great influence for me. She taught me to play the piano when I was a kid in Chicago, and gave me some of my first lessons of self-discipline and good discussion to the former. Often chocábamos -I always skipped pages in my book of lessons, eager to learn songs that are more complicated-, but she just let me get my way. She believed in the value of patience and diligence, concepts I, five years, it is still not understood.

“One of my first recitals, I sat down to play my song only to realize that I had no idea where to put my hands: our piano at home had keys to loose and always use it as a guide. Just when she was starting to panic, Robbie rose with grace from his seat in the audience and walked toward the bank. Gently placed my finger on the key and then I played my song.

“I think a lot at that time, because I hope that is what we can offer to all the girls: a chance to learn and try new things, a guiding hand to support you when you stumble, and then the freedom to express themselves through the medium they want to choose.”

How to overcome the imposter syndrome?

“The imposter syndrome is very difficult. For a long time they have been said to women and girls who do not belong to the classroom, to the boardroom, or any place where you take big decisions. Then, when we enter, we’re still doubting ourselves, not knowing whether they really deserve our seat at the table. We doubt our own judgment, our own abilities and our own reasons for being where we are. Even when we know better, we can still disminuirnos and not have all our power.

“I’ve been there many times. What has helped me the most is to remember that our worst critics almost always we are ourselves. Women and girls already face so many things: the fact is that you would not be in that room if you don’t belong there. And although the negative thoughts are bound to arise as you take on new roles and challenges, you can acknowledge them without letting that prevent you from taking up space and do the job. That is really the only way we grow: by going beyond our fears and developing trust in our voices and ideas are valuable “.

Michelle Obama © The Obama Foundation

What can we do so that more girls and women are in positions of leadership?

“First, depends on all of us to make sure that all girls have access to a quality education. We also have to give our girls the opportunity to discover their own voices. Very often, we tell women that they should talk, the fight for better conditions and defend themselves on their own inequity they face. But if we never give our girls the space to practice the use of their voices, how they become women who know when to raise them? It takes practice to gain the confidence to make your voice heard in the world.

“At the same time, we must also engage our children and men in this effort. So much could change in a generation if you teach our children to listen to the girls, to see them as their equal. Because the truth is that women are just as capable and qualified as men to lead. And if we give our girls the opportunity to become the women they ought to be, we really can trigger a ripple effect that transforms the world”.

What is the message you would like to share with the readers of Vogue?

“The evidence is clear: when girls are educated, begin to happen incredible things. The girls who go to school have healthier children, higher wages and lowest poverty rates. They can even help to boost the economy of your nation. When girls learn to think for themselves, advocate for others and find solutions to some of the world’s most urgent problems. The future of our world really is as bright as our girls. Investing in your education is one of the best things we can do for each and every one of us.”

“Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama, Liza Koshy, Prajakta Koli and Thembe Mahlaba” YouTube Originals premieres march 17 on YouTube.com/Learning

To see a preview, click on this video: