Michelle Obama loves music and devotes issues to your husband

LOS ANGELES (united States).- The author of Becoming, Michelle Obamaenjoyed the battle of Instagram Live between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, and could not resist to ask one of your favorite songs. “Erykah… there are so many,” began his commentary, responding to the question about the songs that fans tuned in would want to hear. “Give us ‘Green Eyes’ from the album Mama’s Gun”, he added.

The song only begins as a melody blues inspired in the years 50. More than an hour after making the request, Erykah finally played a part of the Mama’s Gun alone. Michelle kept the love in the comments section, and even called her husband Barack Obama during the song Jill “Whenever You’re Around”, which was launched in 2007.

“Thank you, ladies! Thank you for taking us back!” she wrote in a moment, throwing fire, dancing and emojis star along the historic event live. Michelle proved that it is a fanatical, fierce of both legendary artists, even commenting on “classic” during the tune of 2000 Jill “Honey Molasses”.

“Thank you for sharing the love and the memories! … Thank you for sharing the love that we need so much,” he said over a period of two hours at the event, which also saw people like Oprah Winfrey, Janet Jackson, Adele, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott , Snoop Dogg, Kehlani and Tamar Braxton in the current. This made the fans alucinaran, not only with his talent, but with all the spectators along the way.

On the other hand, Michelle Obama is the master of ceremony, a virtual graduation “Dear Class of 2020”, organized by Youtube. According to what was published previously in ElIntraNews.com all those graduates who do not attend their events this year because of the pandemic of the coronavirus, will be motivated with the speeches of Barack Obama and his wife. In addition to the performance of BTS and Lady Gaga, among others.