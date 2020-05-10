Michelle Obama launches series of online reading for children

The live broadcast of Obama reading “The Gruffalo” quickly received tens of thousands of likes in Facebook. Other celebrities who have given readings during the pandemic of coronaviruses, which include Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Garner and Demi Lovato, who also read “The Gruffalo”.

The programming, according to the editorial, is the following:

27 April: 12:00 p. m. “Theres a Dragon in Your Book.” (Written by Tom Fletcher and illustrated by Greg Abbott).

May 4: 12:00 p. m. “Miss Maples Seeds”. (Story and pictures by Eliza Wheeler).

May 11: 12:00 p. m. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”. (By Eric Carle).

Through http://http://www.pbs.org/about/blogs/news/mondays-with-michelle-obama-story-times-with-penguin-random-house-and-pbs-kids-streaming-on-youtube-and-facebook-start-monday-april-20-12-noon-et/ you can enter the number of readings.

Also, you can see the video from the YouTube channel PBS KIDS.