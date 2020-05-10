Michelle Obama launches series of online reading for children

April 20, 2020 – 19:04
The former first lady of the US Michelle Obama launched a series of readings on-line video for children with the classic picture book “The Gruffalo”
NEW YORK.- Michelle Obama launched a series of readings on-line video for children with the classic picture book “The Gruffalo”, which the former first lady called the story of a mouse who uses his “ingenuity and imagination” to get the best out of a foxes and other potential predators.
“Mondays with Michelle Obama” is part of the reading series from PBS KIDS, and will continue until 11 may. You can see at noon EDT in the pages of Facebook and YouTube PBS KIDS and the page of Facebook of the editorial of Obama, Penguin Random House.
The live broadcast of Obama reading “The Gruffalo” quickly received tens of thousands of likes in Facebook. Other celebrities who have given readings during the pandemic of coronaviruses, which include Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Garner and Demi Lovato, who also read “The Gruffalo”.
The programming, according to the editorial, is the following:
27 April: 12:00 p. m. “Theres a Dragon in Your Book.” (Written by Tom Fletcher and illustrated by Greg Abbott).
May 4: 12:00 p. m. “Miss Maples Seeds”. (Story and pictures by Eliza Wheeler).
May 11: 12:00 p. m. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”. (By Eric Carle).
Through http://http://www.pbs.org/about/blogs/news/mondays-with-michelle-obama-story-times-with-penguin-random-house-and-pbs-kids-streaming-on-youtube-and-facebook-start-monday-april-20-12-noon-et/ you can enter the number of readings.
Also, you can see the video from the YouTube channel PBS KIDS.
SOURCE: AP