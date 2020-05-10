Michelle Obama dedicated beautiful words to your mom with a cute video [Viral] – 09/05/2020

“She always took it seriously, carefully considering what I had to say and answering reflective questions, and a lot of encouragement,” said the former first lady. “All the time, she was training to be ourselves, igniting the flame only burning within each one of us.“

A New Day he shared the words thathe has dedicated to his momat the end of this week in which we celebrated mother’s day in the united States.

The first lady concluded his words thus: “She presented the plan of how I raised my own girls.” The photograph with the A New Day, laid out these words belongs to the photographer Miller Mobley.

Here the post of Michelle Obama from your personal account in Instagram, which is a video full of memories.