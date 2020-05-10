Michelle Obama boasts photo 38 years ago

The former first lady of the united States, Michelle Obamashared in Instagram a photograph unpublished dating back to the 80’s, when I was in high school in the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, of Chicago.

Taken in 1982the photography it belongs to the private collection of the wife of the president Barack Obama.

To say of the own Michellethe photo it was taken when he was waiting to go to your prom of the high school,38 years ago!

“Going back to my prom night in 1982, and this dress pink satin polka-dot”, wrote.

In the portrait appears former first lady wearing a rose dress, satin and polka-dot color white. There is an opening discreetly on the side, and is accompanied with a stylish blazer.

The photograph unpublished surprised his 36 million followers in Instagramwho wondered about the identity of the mysterious man who accompanies her. Michelle Obama not revealed who it is.

The publication of the photography has one goal: to encourage students and teachers to join the program “When We All Vote”, that celebrates the efforts of schools to register their students to vote in the upcoming elections United States.

