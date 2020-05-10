Michelle Obama and other celebrities are sharing their photos of graduation dresses for promote the vote

Michelle Obama is the woman most admired in your country 0:35

(CNN) — The former first lady of united States Michelle Obama went to his graduation party with a polka dot dress. We know this because he shared the photo Tuesday as part of a challenge to encourage students to vote.

“Going back to my prom night in 1982, and this satin dress with pink polka dots”, tweeted Obama on Tuesday. “Join the #PromChallenge with When We All Vote and MTV, and tell us what is making your school to register students to vote. I could get a prom free of charge to your school!”.

Obama, who co-chairs When We All Vote (When All Vote), was associated with the campaign, non-profit and MTV + 1thevote for the Prom Challenge, a program created to “celebrate and recognize 20 high schools across the united States that make up the voter registration in their schools in the most creative and impactful”.

Students with ideas about how they can inspire their classmates to vote have until march 13 to submit their requests and authorization forms. The 20 winners will receive up to $ 5,000 for the prom of your school.

Other celebrities joined in the efforts of Obama to encourage students to register to vote.

Kerry Washington

The actress and star of “Scandal”, Kerry Washington, published his own “tbt” to the prom.

“It is not Thursday (“tbt”), but I give it back… to the prom. Well, one of them. I went to some,” joked Washington on Twitter.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The actress and television host Tracee Ellis Ross also joined in the fun.

“I have 18 years in the 90 ready for the prom with this dress, bracelets, shoes and Armani”, tweeted Ross. “The dance was fun, but voting for the first time changed my life.”