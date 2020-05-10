Michael Douglas Says that there May Be Information of Ant-Man 3 Very Soon

Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) Ant-Man (2015). Picture: Zade Rosenthal/Marvel/Disney

You will feel a small sting of ant in the world HEROES OF PAPER. Michael Douglas is Dr. Hank Pym (the Ant-Man original) in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel (MCU). In November last year, said to Collider.com (https://collider.com/michael-douglas-the-kominsky-method-season-2-ant-man-3-interview/) that Ant-Man 3 would begin to film in January 2021.

In a question and Answer session with fans on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/B_-RzJ1AFI8/), the actor and producer commented on the sequel of Ant-Man (Ant-Man: The Man Ant, 2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (Ant-Man & the Wasp: The Man Ant and the Wasp, 2018), although he could not reveal too much: “what Ant-Man 3?. I can’t talk about that. Because the guys of Marvel shoot me with a gun. But I believe that you should endure, because there may be information that will come out very soon. But I can’t tell you”.

It was confirmed that Payton Reed will direct and the screenplay will be written by Jeff Loveness, expecting the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. No date is announced.

Premiere dates for upcoming films in the MCU (united States): Black Widow (November 6), The Eternals (February 12, 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (may 7, 2021), Sequel not titled Spider-Man: Far From Home (5 November 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11, 2022), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (25 march 2022), Black Panther II (may 6, 2022) and Captain Marvel 2 (July 8, 2022).

Facebook: Jesus Garcia Rubio (https://www.facebook.com/jesus.garciarubio.96)

Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) Ant-Man & the Wasp (2018). Image: IMDb.com

Advance subtitled in Spanish Ant-Man (2015).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBv4FSyg-P4(/embed)

Advance subtitled in Spanish Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xdCWAagZfw(/embed)

Share this publication:

Like this: Like Loading…