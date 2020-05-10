McKayla Maroney, the gymnast american who is the world champion of the jump base, was the favourite to win the gold medal in this category during the London 2012 Olympic Games.

However, Maroney impressed the world, and if same, when he fell on his butt during his second jump at the end of the games, losing the gold medal.

Even after having fallen, the score, Maroney was so high that consigió the silver medal, but the gymnast american was not impressed with his prize and was photographed making the next grin when I received it.

McKayla Maroney reacts after receiving the silver medal during the final of jump with the base of the London 2012 Olympic Games on 5 August 2012.UPI/Pat Benic

The Internet immediately took to the image, and since then has been creating meme called “McKayla Maroney is not impressed”. There’s even a tumblr account dedicated to the gymnast under the name “McKayla Maroney is not impressed” where the disgusted image of Maroney is on imposed in numerous situations that “do not impress”.

Here are some of the memes:

One of the new images is of a cartoon of the gymnast being “not impressed” by a dinner of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and their friends.

McKayla Maroney is not impressed with Charlie Brown. Image courtesy of {http://mckaylaisnotimpressed.tumblr.com/image/29477511091//tumblr}

McKayla Maroney is not impressed with the new cut hair of Miley Cyrus.

Photo courtesy of {http://mckaylaisnotimpressed.tumblr.com/post/29343191751//tumblr}

McKayla Maroney is not impressed with the five Grammy awards for Adele.

Photo courtesy of {http://mckaylaisnotimpressed.tumblr.com/image/29360281986//tumblr}

And to finish our collection, we have the lego McKayla Maroney, who clearly is not impressed.

Photo courtesy of {http://mckaylaisnotimpressed.tumblr.com/image/29506939330//tumblr}

