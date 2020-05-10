Marvel reveals first details Ant-Man 3, Will have the writer of Rick & Morty!

Marvel you have chosen to Jeff Lovenessknown for his work in “Rick & Morty” to be the writer of Ant – Man 3, third installment of the franchise starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.
In the director’s chair, Peyton Reed you return to the office after being at the forefront of the two previous productions of the Marvel universe: Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp.
According to the details revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the contract between Marvel and the well-known screenwriter of Rick & Morty for Ant-Man 3 was able to close just days before the studies to join the quarantine.
(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42h1BHPf0ag(/embed)
It was also confirmed that Paul Rudd will return to give life to Scott Lang/ Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly will interpret back to Hope Van Dyne in spite of the controversy by not respecting the quarantine that was involved.
The unexpected success of Ant-Man
So far, Marvel has not revealed details of the budget for Ant – Man 3, but is expected to increase after the success of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp.
Deliveries past Ant-Man had a budget of $ 160 million and big profits at the box office; Ant-Man got a $ 500 million, and Ant-Man and The Wasp other 662 million.
You may be interested: Marvel: Screenwriter reveals that Jessica Chastain rejected the leading role in Doctor Strange
Ant-Man has been one of the successes surprise Marvel, despite being granted a lower budget than other deliveries of its Movie Universe as Thor and The Avengers.
(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUZYSNVGq-I(/embed)
- “I love to represent a type that has a series of internal conflicts, because, on the one hand, is somewhat reluctant to be a superhero, but what is and will be going for work in the city. And, on the other, what you really want is to be a good parent and be at home with your daughter.”
The protagonist of Ant-Man, Paul Rudd believes that his character, Scott Lang is one of the reasons for the success, because that is a “normal type” with which individuals can identify.