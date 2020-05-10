Marvel reveals first details Ant-Man 3, Will have the writer of Rick & Morty!

Marvel you have chosen to Jeff Lovenessknown for his work in “Rick & Morty” to be the writer of Ant – Man 3, third installment of the franchise starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Ant-Man 3 already has a writer



In the director’s chair, Peyton Reed you return to the office after being at the forefront of the two previous productions of the Marvel universe: Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp.

According to the details revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the contract between Marvel and the well-known screenwriter of Rick & Morty for Ant-Man 3 was able to close just days before the studies to join the quarantine.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42h1BHPf0ag(/embed)

It was also confirmed that Paul Rudd will return to give life to Scott Lang/ Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly will interpret back to Hope Van Dyne in spite of the controversy by not respecting the quarantine that was involved.

The unexpected success of Ant-Man

So far, Marvel has not revealed details of the budget for Ant – Man 3, but is expected to increase after the success of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Deliveries past Ant-Man had a budget of $ 160 million and big profits at the box office; Ant-Man got a $ 500 million, and Ant-Man and The Wasp other 662 million.

Ant-Man has been one of the successes surprise Marvel, despite being granted a lower budget than other deliveries of its Movie Universe as Thor and The Avengers.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUZYSNVGq-I(/embed)

“I love to represent a type that has a series of internal conflicts, because, on the one hand, is somewhat reluctant to be a superhero, but what is and will be going for work in the city. And, on the other, what you really want is to be a good parent and be at home with your daughter.”

The protagonist of Ant-Man, Paul Rudd believes that his character, Scott Lang is one of the reasons for the success, because that is a “normal type” with which individuals can identify.