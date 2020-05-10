Marvel: Anya Taylor-Joy, the actress who plays Magik, believes that ‘The New Mutants’ is a great movie | UCM | Phase 4 | Avengers: Endgame | Disney+ | X-Men | Marvel Comics | Mutant | Professor X | Wolverine Comics

‘The New Mutants’ it is one of the films that fans of Marvel are waiting for you. After a delay for years, and a different style that makes it alien to the films of the X-Menthe film Josh Boone it will be the last delivery that the directors expect to be able to restart in the future.

However, the actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Magik in the film, said the film will be worth it, since it has different factors to the films of superheroes that we’ve already seen.

“I think it’s different to any shade I’ve seen before in the cinema, in the sense that you have many things coming into play here, of course, we are superheroes, but Josh Boone is treating each other as normal people. In the center of the story, you’ve got all these guys that are growing and struggling against many different things. Has all the feeling of a story reaching maturity and after you have all that darkness that comes with that, there are moments of lightness and then, of course, we all have powers. Is unique.”

Let us remember that ‘The New Mutants’ launched its latest trailer a few weeks ago. The 1 of April of the present year, shall be the date on which we may enjoy the film that many fans of Marvel they were waiting for.