Margaret Qualley, the new face of Celine

One of the actresses of the moment in Hollywood, true fashion lover, and passionate about dance, so it is Margaret Qualley, the new muse of Celine. The signature of luxury French had counted on the young performer to star in the latest film of the new campaign Essentiels titled ‘Portrait of an Actress’ (Portrait of an actress).

Through social networks, the acclaimed French house has shown this clip directed by Hedi Slimane, creative director of Celine, from 2018, in the that through black and white portraits are shown to the performer wearing the new signature piece, the bag Chaîne Maillon Triomphewith the theme Starstuck the british band Sorry background as the perfect common thread.

Margaret Qualley, youngest daughter of the actress Andie MacDowell and musician Paul Qualley, started off in the industry with his role in the series The Leftovers HBO back in 2014, however, it would be his participation in the mini-series Fosse/Verdon, with a nomination for an Emmy included, or their role as Pussycat in the movie Once upon a time in Hollywood of Quentin Tarantino what that would lead to their rapid rise and the popularity that account today.

His 24 years, the young woman is one of the interpreters with more projection, a strong personality and a great discipline in front of the camera that has positioned itself as one of the faces most admired and acclaimed of the moment. Not only in cinema but in an environment such as the fashion.