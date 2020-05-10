Margaret Qualley has the bag, it the season

Updated 11/10/2019 21:40



Though Margaret Qualley it takes several years encandilando to the public and the critics, has been without a doubt his role as a Pussycat in the movie “once Upon a time in Hollywood,” Tarantino, which has finished conquering the world of fashion. It is therefore not surprising that Hedi Slimane, creative director of Celine, wanted to have her to present his latest creation, a bag that already has everything to become our object of desire this season.

Inherited the beauty of his mother, Andie MacDowell and the charm of his father, the musician Paul Qualley, this young man has gotten to his 24 years to become an actress success (it has been nominated for an Emmy for his participation in the miniseries Fosse/Verdon) and also a style icon.

As a whole it-girl that is worth its salt, its looks begin to be observed from top to bottom and looked at the detail. Something that has also been noticed Hedi Slimane. And is that the designer of Celine wanted to have with Margaret Qualley for his new release, the bag Chaîne Maillon Triomphe. A beautiful creation in skin type shoulder bag, with handle chain, metal clip with the letter “C” of the brand and made with the finest leathers.

The bag is now available in several colors ranging from the pinks to the more traditional color leather, or one of our favorites, the design in suede in taupe with embellishment of fringe. And has been Slimane which has been tasked with photographing the actress in Paris, which we have also added a video called “Portrait of an Actress“in that through various black and white shots we see details looks casual Qualley and the air from the seventies of the bag