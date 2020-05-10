Malú, Hiba Abouk, Toñi Moreno, Michelle Williams and Milla Jovovich… among those who will give birth this 2020 | photo gallery | News

Photo:
© @mariam_hernan / Instagram
2 of 16 The actress canaria is in the third trimester of their first pregnancy. Your 37 years made his debut in this maternity.
© @_maluoficial_ / Instagram
3 of 16 The past 4 December confirming the rumors that were spreading several weeks. Malú and Albert Rivera they announced their pregnancy with a photo of their hands holding a pacifier. It will be the first for the singer.
© @ashleygraham / Instagram
4 of 16 It was in August when the model announced that she is pregnant. After 9 years married, she and her husband, the film director Justin Ervin, will welcome their first baby. A child who will be born this January.
© @haashoficial / Instagram
5 of 16 In mid-December Hanna Nicole announced that she was expecting their first child next to the man who gave the ‘yes I want’ in 2016. “For years our fans have been witnesses of our lives. Each city, each country receives us with his love by letting us know that you are always there for us. That is why I share with you the triumph more important and the biggest of my life… being a mom!” he said at the time. Now we already know that she is a girl.
© @hellentablada / Instagram
6 of 16 In 2019 She, the daughter of David Bisbal welcomed Matteo, his first brother by father’s side. This 2020 the family increases and will have a new baby sister, on this occasion on the part of mother. Elena Tablada is also pregnant.
© @anahi / Instagram
7 of 16 The former RBD have not expected much to give a sibling to your firstborn. Last October, the actress and singer announced her second pregnancy.
© @lorenagomez_ / Instagram
8 of 16 This past christmas Eve, Lorenz Gomez posed with Rene Ramos, the brother of the footballer Sergio Ramos. The couple announced their relationship early this year and after came the news of the pregnancy. The children of Pilar Rubio will have new changes@.
© Stefania D’alessandro / Wirelmage
9 of 16 In 2015, the israeli model married with Edi Ezra and in three years have announced three pregnancies. Is now pregnant for the third of their children.
© Carlos Dafonte / NurPhoto via Getty Images
10 of 16 It takes several weeks to show pregnancy on social networks and, from that Hiba Abouk confirmed that is expecting her first child next to the footballer Achraf Hakimino longer hide the changes that you are experiencing your body.
© Carlos Dafonte / NurPhoto via Getty Images
11 of 16 The actress and tv presenter got married last summer in Nerja and in November announced that she was expecting her first baby.
© Carlos R. Alvarez / Wirelmage
© Roy Rochlin / Wirelmage
13 of 16 The protagonist of American Horror Story and American Psycho is pregnant of its first baby in 45 years. Will mother together with her partner, the director of an art gallery in New York, Sinisa Mackovic.
© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
14 of 16 The actress just won a Golden Globe for his role in Fosse/Verdon the series that is giving you recognition and a sentimental life stable. With his partner, Thomas Kail, director of the series, are expecting a baby. That did not stop at the gala to make a plea in favour of the abortion.
© Gregg De Guire / FilmMagic
15 of 16 After a long relationship with Channing Tatumthe couple split a little over a year. Now, she expects her first child with her new partner, the artist Steve Kazee.
© Stefanie Keenan/ Getty Images for Tutu Du Monde
16 of 16 “After discovering that she was pregnant for 13 weeks, I had a mixture of feelings that ranged from joy to total up the absolute terror. Due to my age and the loss of the last pregnancy, I didn’t wanted to join this potential baby too fast. Obviously, this has not been nice and the last few months my family and I have been living between pins and needles waiting for the arrival of a series of results of different tests and spending most of our time in the hospital.” So announced the actress her third pregnancy, at age 43. Their two children have been waiting for a little sister.