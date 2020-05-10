Maddie Ziegler revealed why Generation Z is changing the world

Let us listen attentively…

You may Maddie Ziegler have just 15, but has enough experience to give it a squeeze ear to his generation.

In a recent interview with Yahoo, he said: “people think, ‘Oh, the social networks are all that matters to them. Only care about how they look or their appearance, or they believe that we are brats or bratty,” he explained. “But in reality, I think that we are trying to pave the way for the children of our age and to talk about what we believe.”

Maddie, who already has a multi-faceted, which includes dance, books, television and film, said: “a couple of years Ago, I never thought I could have a voice or be able to be an inspiration to many children. I think that adults do not understand that we are only trying to convey our message.”